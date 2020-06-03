Passengers bound for Cape Town stuck after bus drivers' arrest for alleged fake permits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Naledi Coach Service passengers are frustrated after two bus drivers were arrested for fake permits at Aberdeen while en route to Cape Town from Mthatha, Eastern Cape, last night. The long-distance bus left Mthatha at about 1pm yesterday and was meant to arrive in Cape Town this morning, but is still stuck at the Aberdeen police station. One of the passengers, Yanga Krutani, described their ordeal, saying they are hungry and without money. He also alleged that police took their money. “I feel like the Naledi Coach Service does not care for us. They must organise alternative transport for those with correct permits. We have been stranded here since yesterday,” Krutana said. Naledi Coach Service is a Cape Town-based bus service serving the Western and Eastern Cape.

Krutana also alleged that the drivers were threatening to take them back to Mthatha.

Bus company spokesperson Thabang Mateka said he was alerted that some of the passengers had fake permits.

“About four of the passengers were reported to be in possession of fraudulent permits. We tried to liaise with the police in Aberdeen but they refused to talk to us,” Mateka said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said two suspects, aged 28 and 53, were arrested at about 10pm yesterday.

Naidoo said the arrest followed after a bus en route to Cape Town from Mthatha was stopped at a roadblock in Aberdeen by Public Order Police members.

“The permits were requested and it was established that some of the passengers' permits were fraudulent. It was then discovered that the driver and the co-driver were implicated in the purchase of fraudulent permits at the bus terminal at Mthatha,” he said.

According to Naidoo, both the driver and co-driver were arrested for fraud. “An undisclosed amount of cash was seized from the driver. Both suspects were charged for fraud.”

He refuted the allegations that any money was taken from the passengers.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe commended the police for the fake permit arrests “that have plagued most of our entry points and Aberdeen in particular”.

“We wish to call on the public to report such cases and assist the police in rooting out all elements that seek to undermine government’s plans and measures to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus



