Pastor arrested for kidnapping and rape of 15-year-old girl

Cape Town - A Delft “spiritual crime prevention leader” has appeared in court on kidnapping and rape charges. Pastor Ebrahiem Sardien was arrested on Saturday after a 15-year-old girl reported an incident to the police.

Speaking anonymously, a community member said the accused went to fetch the girl from her home that morning. “Pastor Hima or Ebie as he is known, usually fetches the girl every Saturday for praise and worship classes for about two to three hours. “The victim and her sister were supposed to go together but the sister couldn’t.

“The accused then drove to another pastor’s house in the Hague, he went to speak to the pastor. “After that he said the route had to change and he had to do something in Goodwood, she said she is not familiar with the area. “They got to a house, with rental rooms, and a woman handed over a key to the pastor. She said Hima gave her the key and asked her to charge his phone in the room.”

The resident said the pastor reportedly followed her into the room. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said on Saturday, a criminal case was reported at Delft police station of an alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl. “A 39-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday, and charged.

“He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge.” The accused will apply for bail on November 25. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, expressed concern following the arrest of the pastor.