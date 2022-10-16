Pastor shot dead after a gang raided an overnight prayer in Diepsloot

Gauteng police are hunting armed robbers after a pastor was brutally killed and congregants injured in a church shooting in Diepsloot on Friday. A case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery has been opened after a group of five armed men intruded on an overnight prayer in a local church, opening fire and leaving two churchgoers injured while killing the pastor.

Police said 50 congregants were worshipping during an overnight prayer session when the gunmen launched their attack just before midnight, at around 11.45pm. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects ripped off personal belongings of congregants before fleeing the scene. “Three of the people who were shot, including the pastor, were taken to a local medical centre where the pastor died on arrival. The other two are in a serious but stable condition,” he shared.

Diepsloot Community leader Sicelo Shezi spoke to the SABC about the incident, revealing that the situation was tense and police were monitoring the area. “The community of Diepsloot is living in fear as a result of crime which has gone up in the area. There’s a group of people who seems to be targeting churches, business people, and individuals who come from work and shoot them. So the community is angry, frustrated and do not know what to do now,” said Shezi. Police are searching for the suspects.

Anyone who might have information that can help the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects can call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Meanwhile, in Barberton, Mpumalanga, two people were gunned down on Friday morning, en route to a cemetery to dig up a grave in Mjindini Trust in a suspected gang-related shooting. The group of about 20 people were on their way to the local cemetery when a fight broke out and shots were fired, some people ran for cover but the said two, unfortunately, did not dodge the flying bullets.

