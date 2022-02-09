Pastor’s son appears in court on charges of rape and murder

Cape Town - The son of a pastor has appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he is accused of the rape and murder of his girlfriend, Sesi Sibanyoni. On Tuesday, Abraham Mtsweni appeared on two counts of murder and the rape of 31-year-old Sibanyoni, who was killed in her flat on July 26, 2019.

The State alleged that Mtsweni travelled to Cape Town from Pretoria to visit Sibanyoni on July 25, 2019. Mtsweni allegedly strangled Sibanyoni to death the next day while they were in her Maitland flat. He then allegedly left the body in the apartment, locked the doors and drove back to Pretoria. While travelling back, the accused was involved in a car crash and was admitted to hospital.

He was subsequently arrested. The police allegedly found the key to Sibanyoni’s flat in the vehicle. The victim’s body was found in her flat on July 29, 2019. The State alleged that the accused also raped Sibanyoni. The post-mortem found the cause of death to be consistent with manual strangulation.

After he was arrested the accused confessed. However, after being questioned about his confession, he said he had done so out of necessity and had been persuaded by the police. In Mtsweni’s version of events, he came to Cape Town to mend the relationship between himself and Sibanyoni because they were not living in the same city. During re-examination, the accused was questioned by the defence counsel, advocate Teboho Sebogodi, who asked him about the events.

Mtsweni appeared frazzled, citing difficulty in remembering what happened due to the crash. He said proper procedure was not being followed, and he demanded that he be consulted about all the evidence and be given an opportunity to analyse the information. He also claimed he was being “set up” to be placed in jail. He later said he was clinically depressed and suicidal. Jonas Sibanyoni, the father of the victim, travelled from Bronkhorstspruit to attend the proceedings.