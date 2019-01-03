SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 Unit attended and swept/search the premises for the alleged bomb," Van Wyk said. File picture.

Cape Town - The Belhar Community Health Forum has condemned the culprits behind a bomb scare at St Vincent Clinic in Belhar at 10:20 on Thursday morning.



Staff and patients were evacuated from the clinic and the SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 Unit were called to assess the clinic, according to SAPS spokesperson, FC Van Wyk .





" On arrival the Sister in charge of the clinic was communicated to and SAPS members assisted to evacuate the premises. SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 Unit attended and swept/search the premises for an alleged bomb," Van Wyk said.





"The clinic was declared safe and handed over to the Sister in charge of the clinic. A docket was open for further investigation."





Health Forum spokesperson Sheynain Benjamin has branded the persons behind the bomb threat as "sick and disgusting".





"This is totally, totally unacceptable to do this in a place where people receive health care. Some people are in pain and agony and need urgent attention and now must stand outside in the sun whilst police investigate and search the premises," Benjamin said.





"We must all condemn such actions. St Vincent is a community clinic and it poses no risk whatsoever to anyone. It renders primary health care. Where is the threat to anyone in this? The individual/s responsible for this are really sick and disgusting human beings. We cannot tolerate these type of actions."







Benjamin added that should anyone not be satisfied with the services at the clinic then there are a few channels to complain to, but it is totally unacceptable to resort to bomb scares and threats.





"As the Belhar Community Health Forum we want to condemn this type of action in the strongest possible terms and trust that this individual/s will be exposed, apprehended and brought before a court of law to account for these actions."





@TheCapeArgus







