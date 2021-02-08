Patricia de Lille’s husband Edwin dies after long illness

Cape Town – Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille took to Twitter on Monday morning, to share the news that her husband of 49 years, Edwin, had died. In the social media post, De Lille said: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Edwin de Lille. “We were married for 49 years and he was a true partner and supporter, always giving me the freedom to pursue my work in serving the country.” Edwin de Lille had previously suffered a stroke on October 11, 2012, and had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. Attached to the post was a statement issued by the minister and her son Alistair, and pictures of her husband and their family.

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Edwin de Lille. He passed away late last night after a long illness. We were married for 49 years and he was a true partner and supporter always giving me the freedom to pursue my work in serving the country. pic.twitter.com/uoN9WHijMx — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 8, 2021

“The De Lille family announces with great sadness the passing of Mr Edwin De Lille … Mr Edwin De Lille died on Sunday evening, 7 February 2021 after a long illness.

“Minister de Lille and Mr De Lille were married for 49 years and had one child, Alistair de Lille,” the statement read.

Patricia De Lille and her husband, Edwin, who died on February 7. Picture: Rogan Ward/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

De Lille paid tribute to her husband as a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career.

Describing their relationship, the minister said: “Our marriage was built on respect.

“Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly.”

EFF leader Julius Malema was among the first to send his condolences to the minister.

