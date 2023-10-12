Paws on the Promenade back to raise funds for pets

Cape Town - Humans and four-legged friends are invited to strut their stuff at the sixth Paws on the Promenade – a dog walk fund-raiser by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Khayelitsha, in partnership with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the event is back by “pawpular” demand.

The dog walk will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 9am. Starting at the Mouille Point lighthouse, the 5km route will extend to the Sea Point swimming pool and back. Shorter turnaround points for old, tired and injured pets (or humans) will also be available. “Our 2020 Paws on the Promenade was a great success with an attendance of 352 dogs. On a budget of just R3 500 we raised R48 400. We hope to raise even more funds with this year’s event. This, however, all depends on how many wonderful dogs and humans join us for the walk,” said Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive and event organiser. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is an NPO animal clinic in Khayelitsha serving up to 1 500 animals a month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, continuous sterilisations, mobile clinics, an animal ambulance and homeless pet shelter.

They also set a priority on community empowerment and education to ensure people become responsible pet owners into the future. “Our budget keeps growing year on year due to the demand for our services. It is essential for us to diversify our fundraising. Paws on the Promenade is a great fund-raiser but also a magnificent fun-filled event for the whole family,” said Du Plessis. Expect to see dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“For the past six years, Vondi’s has partnered with Mdzananda in making this event possible. It is one of our highlights of the year,” said Paul Jacobson, owner of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. “The route is one of the most scenic routes in Cape Town, making it a wonderful walk for dogs and owners alike. We support Mdzananda because of their excellent professionalism and the impact they make in the Khayelitsha community, educating pet owners and treating sick pets that would otherwise have little to no help.” Everyone is invited - humans without four legged friends are welcome too. A small number of homeless dogs for adoption will be at the event. To “rent a dog” email [email protected].

Tickets cost R50 per person, R50 per dog and R25 for kids under 12. These are available from Quicket www.qkt.io/pawsonprom2023 or on the day from 8am. Raffle prizes, products sales, delicious coffee, food and crafts will entertain you on the day. The first 100 dogs to arrive will also receive a free goodie bag. All pet owners are encouraged to dress up in Halloween style or to wear something orange, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic brand.