A couple say they were asked to leave a De Wet Road guest house. Picture: Twitter Cape Town - Home rental management company airManaged has disputed claims that any form of racism took place against the group of people that were told to leave a posh guest house in Bantry Bay. “We provided the guests with transportation to their new accommodation. At no point did we make any decisions based on the guests' race. We were following our procedures and acting under instruction. We are sorry that this misunderstanding has upset the guests,” airManaged tweeted. The company stated that the couple was not willing to pay for the guest house, “When we checked the guests in at 1 am, the guests were not willing to pay the balance. Our policy is to deny access to the property if the booking is not fully paid for. Due to the fact that it was 1am, we offered the guest to stay the night and leave the next day,” they said.

The airManaged team would like to release an official response to this matter. We would like it to be clear that we have taken this allegation extremely seriously. With regard to this matter; there was an outstanding amount on the booking that was due to be taken at check-in. — airManaged (@AirManagedSA) October 19, 2019

Nonyameko Myeki, 28, said she had booked the accommodation through Rennies Travel and that the guest house was listed by the short-term rental group airManaged.

In her tweets Myeki said they had checked into the accommodation as an alternative because a geyser had burst at the property they were meant to be staying at. She said they had been there for only a few hours when they were abruptly asked to leave.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, two white men, believed to be the guest house managers, can be seen speaking to a black couple explaining to them that they would call them an Uber and that they should then leave.

Speaking to Independent Media, Myeki said she was “not okay” emotionally and did not want to divulge any further details.

We have just been evicted from a guest house booked by our traveling agent the minute he notice we black at Camps bay capetown ,our uber driver just said welcome to capetown 😭 — Kumkanikazi (@NyamsieM) October 18, 2019

Our black sisters and brothers at capetown niyijwayela njani le ntlalo ?? How is this normal to you ??? pic.twitter.com/DuqIKnNHf2 — Kumkanikazi (@NyamsieM) October 19, 2019

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said racism had no place in the tourism industry.

“The City of Cape Town is appalled by allegations of racism by a Cape Town guest house owner... We view this matter in a very serious light and will refer it to the tourism ombudsman for immediate investigation,” he said.

"Racism has no place in the tourism industry and should be condemned by all – both government and tourism stakeholders."

