Cape Town - Home rental management company airManaged has disputed claims that any form of racism took place against the group of people that were told to leave a posh guest house in Bantry Bay.
“We provided the guests with transportation to their new accommodation. At no point did we make any decisions based on the guests' race. We were following our procedures and acting under instruction. We are sorry that this misunderstanding has upset the guests,” airManaged tweeted.
The company stated that the couple was not willing to pay for the guest house, “When we checked the guests in at 1 am, the guests were not willing to pay the balance. Our policy is to deny access to the property if the booking is not fully paid for. Due to the fact that it was 1am, we offered the guest to stay the night and leave the next day,” they said.