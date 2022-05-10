Pedestrians account for majority of road accident fatalities

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s newly formed Department of Mobility has released an urgent call for pedestrians to be cautious when using public roads, after 10 people were killed on the province’s roads within less than a week. The department said that distracted pedestrians were a danger to themselves and to other people on the road in instances where they did not take precautions to be safe, while using the public road systems.

Mobility Department MEC Daylin Mitchell said: “Motorists can only avoid you if they can see you. When you cross a road, pay careful attention to the traffic. We are also urging pedestrians to take off their earphones or headphones, so that they can hear oncoming traffic. “If you have been drinking, avoid walking near a road. Find a safer way to get home. Only walk where it is safe to do so. Wear visible clothing, especially at night,” Mitchell said. The department’s pedestrian safety message comes after it recorded 19 crashes and 19 fatalities from May 3 to May 8. Of the 19 fatalities recorded, pedestrians accounted for 10 deaths.

In its provincial Traffic Services’ operations during the previous week, it recorded 37 crashes and 39 fatalities. Of the 39 deaths, 16 pedestrians died in road-related accidents. Meanwhile, during its routine traffic operations, Traffic Department officials also recorded 222 speeding offences and issued 6 215 fines for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, with the total amount of the fines amounting to R5 736 150. The highest speeds recorded this week were 166km/h in a 120km/h zone, 104km/h in a 60km/h zone, 144km/h in a 100km/h zone, and 124km/h in a 80km/h zone.

Addressing motorists fond of speeding, Mitchell said: “Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you have to respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous.” Officials also impounded 15 vehicles and discontinued 54 vehicles for not being roadworthy. [email protected]