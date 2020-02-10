Penguin ice sculpture highlights endangered species









The penguin sculpture made of ice was a once-off initiative by Greenpeace Africa before the UN Global Oceans Treaty, which takes place in March. Photograph by Fixerfilm www.fixerfilm.com Cape Town - Climate change’s impact on bio-diversity has prompted environmental activists to raise further awareness regarding Africa’s endangered species through an iceberg sculpture at Muizenberg beach over the weekend. The penguin sculpture made of ice was a once-off initiative by Greenpeace Africa before the UN Global Oceans Treaty, which takes place in March. The treaty is about different countries negotiating to protect at least 30% of our seas by 2030. The spokesperson for Greenpeace Africa, Angelo Louw, said: “The deterioration of the oceans is not always visible, which is why many people don’t understand the oceans’ fragility. We also hope for the sculpture to serve as a way of putting pressure on African leaders to advocate for the Global Oceans Treaty. Louw said that protection for 30% of the world’s oceans would increase the likelihood of the survival of the endangered species.

“Our African penguin is part of Cape Town’s heritage and identity. We hoped to demonstrate that we are losing one of our continent’s treasures very fast. Future generations will be the ones to lose out if our leadership does not take decisive action,” he said.

Green Peace volunteer co-ordinator Aslam Levy said: “There could never be enough emphasis placed on the importance of endangered species. Illegal fishing is making it difficult for penguins to find food at sea.”

Levy said that the ice penguin sculpture aimed to warn the public about climate change and its impact on the environment. The ice sculpture also highlighted the melting of the world’s icebergs as a result of global warming.

Meanwhile, the conservation team of the Two Oceans Aquarium that worked on rehabilitating four endangered loggerhead turtles finally released them in Hout Bay last week.

The aquarium said two of the turtles had been at the aquarium’s rehabilitation centre since November. They were found floating off Cape Point and seemed to have health issues.

Another one of the turtles was rescued at Betty’s Bay on New Year’s Day. It was covered in algae and had a large wound on its head. After the head wound had healed it could finally be released.

The Two Oceans Aquarium in partnership with the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation aims to rehabilitate and release all turtles that enter the rehabilitation centre.

It costs approximately R4600 to rehabilitate a single turtle.

[email protected]