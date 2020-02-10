The penguin sculpture made of ice was a once-off initiative by Greenpeace Africa before the UN Global Oceans Treaty, which takes place in March.
The treaty is about different countries negotiating to protect at least 30% of our seas by 2030.
The spokesperson for Greenpeace Africa, Angelo Louw, said: “The deterioration of the oceans is not always visible, which is why many people don’t understand the oceans’ fragility. We also hope for the sculpture to serve as a way of putting pressure on African leaders to advocate for the Global Oceans Treaty.
Louw said that protection for 30% of the world’s oceans would increase the likelihood of the survival of the endangered species.