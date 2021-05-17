Pensioner drowns in Hermanus lagoon while out with family

Cape Town - A 66-year-old Cape Town grandfather drowned while out with family, after he was swept away by currents at Grotto East at the lagoon mouth, near Hermanus, on Friday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus station commander, Andre Barnard, said: “It appears that the man had been walking at the lagoon with his daughter and his grandson when he and the grandson may have waded in shallow water along the shore of the lagoon before being caught in currents. The lagoon had broken its banks last week in heavy rainfall.”

The man was assisted to shore by his daughter and a civilian, and the child waded ashore. Following CPR efforts, the man was declared dead.

Police have opened a death inquest, and the Hermanus police were investigating.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the incident occurred at about 1pm while the deceased was swimming in the Klein River lagoon at Grotto Beach.

“Witnesses heard a scream, and the family found the deceased floating face down. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Van Wyk.

Meanwhile, a local Hangberg skipper, Stanley Plaatjies is still missing at sea after two weeks. Plaatjies was reported missing following a collision between two boats on May 2.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “Police continue to investigate. NSRI Hout Bay volunteers continue to keep a look out and search at every opportunity.

“Local boaters, paddlers and fishermen have been urged to keep a look out. Our thoughts remain with the family in this difficult time.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus