People abandoning domestic rabbits at Cape dam are 'being cruel and inconsiderate'

Cape Town - Pet owners who are dumping their domesticated rabbits are being cruel and inconsiderate, said the Animal Welfare Society of SA. This comes after the City of Cape Town has voiced its concern about the increase in abandoned domestic rabbits at Wessel Lourens Dam and the surrounding park in Vredekloof, Brackenfell.

The City said it has received a number of complaints of residents “dumping” rabbits at the park in the past few months. Various animals, including 12 guinea pigs, five rabbits and two chickens were found dumped at the dam last month. The SPCA was investigating the matter. Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said abandoning animals at the park was a contravention of the City’s animal by-laws, which prohibit anyone from bringing a live or dead animal into a public park, except in accordance with the directions of the director of City Parks.

Meanwhile, SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said they were experiencing a problem caused by people who bought pet rabbits for their children and then dumped them when they realised they were expensive to care for or that they were not ideal pets for children. Abrahams said the rabbits were mostly unsterilised, resulting in rapid breeding and overpopulation. “Welfare issues then come to the fore, as the rabbits in-breed, fight, get sick or injured, are attacked by dogs, knocked over by vehicles or poisoned by residents,” she said.

Animal Welfare Society of SA spokesperson Allan Perrins said while dumping unwanted rabbits may be an “easy way out” for some pet owners, this was not the case for the rabbits. “Some pet owners may naively believe that by releasing their rabbits to live a ’natural’ or ’free-range’ lifestyle they are being kind, whereas they are being cruel and inconsiderate. “The world is a proverbial dangerous place for any rabbit born, bred and raised in captivity that is summarily released into a habitat considered suitable by their owners. They cannot properly fend for themselves, and many are likely to die of exposure to the elements, disease, starvation, predation and human intolerance,” he said.