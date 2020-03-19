People exposed to the coronavirus need our support, not rejection, says Cape Health MEC

Cape Town - “I am the MEC for Health. It is my responsibility to do this." This was how Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo described her decision to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after she came into contact with Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mbombo said she came into contact with Amar when they met 14 days ago, and "the last interaction [was] at a meeting full of more than 50 plus people". In an update she posted later that night, the Mbombo addressed the need to remove the stigma and the ostracisation that plays a role in discussing and dealing with a health crisis. "Can you imagine how ordinary contacts feel when we approach them and inform them that they are contacts to positive clients. The community ostracize them as if they are positive. The employer threatens to fire them. Friends and family distances themselves from them. When I looked at rate of tracing contacts from our [Western Cape] 30 cases, I realized that stigma is one of the major factors.

"Now you can see why I do what I do? Education! Education! Education."

Mbombo said she has been using social media to create awareness as "we have been telling people to self-isolate".

"Many people saw [Amar's] status and could’ve thought ‘I might be dying’. I was putting people at ease by posting on Facebook. We are distant contacts. Some of us have to be the voice of reason. And I also wanted to give people confidence in the system. I take responsibility and you should too.”

The Health MEC posted on Wednesday night that while she received messages of support, she also "got thousands of hate messages and I lost colleagues and friends in the process".

"Why? For being a contact of a positive case whilst I am in the line of duty, and by being transparent. If parliamentarians, community leaders etc could be unsupportive for me, just imagine how much more to ordinary Aunty Sarah in the poor communities, who, like me, would have been a negative contact of a positive because she was on the line of duty."

She added: "I saw it as an opportunity to test the system because some people have been complaining about the paperwork at private testing sites, and that it was stressful. So I thought let me be the guinea pig."

The MEC added that she will be monitoring herself for any symptoms – such as a cough or fever - whilst working full-time from home.

Premier Alan Winde, who was in a digital conference with Mbombo earlier on Wednesday, he said he has "taken advice from our team of expert medical professionals around what is the appropriate course of action for me to take in such circumstances".

"I know there are many members of the public that are concerned for my health, who have reached out to me after seeing me seated next the Minister on our Facebook live session just earlier this afternoon.

"I would like to be clear – our medical experts have advised that there is no need for me to self-quarantine or be tested at this time. I have noted and appreciate the above advice of our highly competent teams," Winde said.

* Additional reporting by Shakirah Thebus.

Cape Argus