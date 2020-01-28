A former teacher enthusiastic about the protection of animals has created a pet care card to help prevent pet owners leaving their animals neglected. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A former teacher enthusiastic about the protection of animals has created a pet care card to help prevent pet owners leaving their animals neglected if the owners are caught in an unexpected accident or taken ill. Ellen Fedele, who works with animal organisations in Cape Town, has developed an idea that initially started in the UK and US.

Fedele said the concept was established after she noticed how elderly pet owners and people living alone would not have someone to look after their pet at home after they were in an accident or fell ill. She said people were prone to think of their children at home if caught in an accident, but many individuals had only pets at home, which also needed to be thought of in a case like this.

“Often animals are left alone or forgotten because a person was not made aware that the pet owner was in an accident, which leads to the animal being left alone or starving,” she said. The card would have the vet, a trusted friend or family member’s details on it, who could be called and alerted that an animal needed to be looked after until the owner was better,” she said.

The cards are R65, and if 10 or more are ordered, 10% of this will be donated to an animal welfare organisation of one’s choice.