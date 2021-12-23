Pet owners urged to control their pets while vulnerable owlets are on the ground in Tokai

Cape Town - Spotted eagle-owlets found nested on the field next to the Tokai Pony Club Arena have recently left the nest but will remain vulnerable on the ground for the next few weeks while they grow and learn to fly. With this being the most dangerous time of a spotted eagle-owl’s life, NPO Parkscape has requested that all dog-walkers leash and control their dogs when on the field to prevent them harassing the vulnerable baby owls, particularly dog-walkers who park in Hawthorne Close.

Parkscape founder Nicky Schmidt said the owlets drop from their nests and learn to fledge from the ground, where they are extremely vulnerable to predators as they are unable to fly, although the parent birds stay close by to bring the owlets food and try to fend off any predators. In urban environments, Schmidt said, predators included domestic cats and dogs, and in the Lower Tokai plantation area, because the forest and field were so popular with dog-walkers, off-leash dogs were a real threat. “It is critical that for the next few weeks dog-walkers be aware of the presence of the owls, and leash and control their dogs,” said Schmidt.