Pete Mihalik murder: Accused exchanged 11 gold coins hours after slaying

Cape Town - The man who assisted one of the accused to exchange gold coins hours after Pete Mihalik was killed, on Tuesday took the stand where he said that Vuyile Maliti was paid R200 000 in cash for the gold. Maliti, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Sizwe Biyela are charged with the murder of criminal lawyer Mihalik, who was shot and killed while dropping off his two children at Reddam House School on October 30, 2018.

Timothy Kinnear, from Kenilworth Cash 4 Gold, said that he was a manager when three men came to the shop on October 30, 2018 at 1pm. During questioning by State advocate Greg Wolmarans, Kinnear recounted how he came into contact with Maliti. "We had a customer come walking in and the security indicated that he had coins. We allowed one guy to come through and the other two stayed in front,” he said. Kinnear (unrelated to Charl Kinnear) said the reason for the visit to the shop was “to sell 11 Kruger gold coins”.

At the outset, the State alleged that Maliti was paid 11 Kruger rands for executing the hit. Maliti disputed this point through his lawyer, who said at the beginning of the trial that his client did not dispute the transaction, but that he had done so on behalf of Biyela. Kinnear went on to say that Maliti came to their back office, where he met with Kinnear’s boss, Marc Orton. "He produced the coins to Marc Orton. Marc told him what price he had for each coin. They tried to bargain for a higher price, and rounded it off to R200 000," which was paid to Maliti in cash, Kinnear said.

Kinnear further clarified that Orton had since sold the business and moved to the UK. State advocate Greg Wolmarans said the State intended to call Orton as a witness. In reference to the register that was used to record the transaction, Kinnear said that he had personally taken down Maliti’s details on the day and recorded his initial and surname with his ID number, and a Khayelitsha address given to him by Maliti. When questioned by Acting Judge Contstance Nziweni, he clarified that he did not immediately record the details, and only later made the entry using the temporary licence from Maliti and the notes he made during the transaction, which recorded Maliti being paid R200 000.

Maliti, disputing Kinnear’s version through his lawyer, said that he regularly did business with Orton because he got good deals from him. His lawyer said Maliti would testify that because of the relationship between himself and Orton, he went straight to the back office as a sign of preferential treatment. He also disputed that he gave Kinnear the address, and said he was accompanied by only one person and had R190 000 in his possession in cash when he left the shop, and came back the next day for the remaining R10 000. Kinnear insisted, however, that he was paid in full. The case continues on Thursday.