Pete Mihalik murder: Lawyer who represented one of accused given marching orders

Cape Town - The trial of the three men accused of assassinating Pete Mihalik on Wednesday continued in the Western Cape High Court where one of the three fired his lawyer. Acting Judge Constance Nziweni provisionally adjourned the matter to June 15 to secure new legal representation for Nkosinathi Khumalo after he said he wanted a new attorney.

Story continues below Advertisement

This comes after advocate Justin van Rensburg, who had been representing Khumalo since the start of the trial was fired when the State objected to the conflicting versions Van Rensburg put forward on behalf of his client. During proceedings on Tuesday, Van Rensburg indicated that Khumalo had disputed the admissibility of a warning statement that the State intended to use as part of its case, in which a number of admissions were made by Khumalo after his arrest. When Judge Nziweni questioned Van Rensburg about the basis for his objection, he gave two versions and offered a third version on Wednesday which did not make sense to the court.

This led State advocate Greg Wolmarans to interject. He made submissions regarding the constitutional rights of Khumalo to have adequate legal representation – someone who would be able to take instruction from their client in a manner that was clear and concise. The judge explained to Khumalo that he could not be forced into legal representation and that the legal aid board would have to assist him in the event that he could not afford one. She also said that due to the serious nature of the charges against him that he could not represent himself. He was then asked if he wanted a different lawyer, to which he responded, “I want to get another attorney my lady”. Van Rensburg accepted the request and withdrew as the attorney on record.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khumalo, Sizwe Biyela and Vuyile Maliti are accused of assassinating Pete Mihalik and the attempted murder of his children. [email protected] Cape Argus