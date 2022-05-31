Pete Mihalik murder trial back in court after a day’s postponement

Cape Town - The trial of the three men accused of killing criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik will resume in the Western Cape High Court today after it was postponed on Monday. Mihalik was sitting in his car when he was shot in the head, as he dropped off his children at Reddam House school, in Green Point, on October 30, 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

Judge Constance Nziweni apologised in court when the trial could not proceed due to her deliberating on another matter which took longer than expected. “Consequently we are forced to adjourn proceedings until tomorrow,” she said. Last week the State revealed that they intended to play video footage of how Mihalik was shot and killed in front of Reddam House school on October 30, 2018 but the warrant officer had fallen ill and could not make it to court.

Two more witnesses are expected to testify today and the State still intends to play the footage but this is not guaranteed. Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti are charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition for their alleged involvement in Mihalik’s murder. Cape Argus