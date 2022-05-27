Pete Mihalik murder trial: Sister says he was an irreplaceable warrior and peacemaker

Cape Town - Attendees, who waited with baited breath for video footage of the Pete Mihalik assassination to be played, were left disappointed when the case was postponed to Monday. The footage is evidence in the murder case of well-known criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik, who was killed while dropping off his children at the Reddam House School in Green Point on October 30 in 2018.

Three men – Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, and Vuyile Maliti – stand accused of his assassination and the attempted murder of Mihalik’s son. The three accused also face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. According to the State, the footage points to Biyela as the shooter. It is alleged that Biyela approached Mihalik’s car on foot and fired two fatal shots to Mihalik’s head, while his children were seated in the car.

So far, three witnesses have testified, in what has been regarded as a highly sensitive matter, with Judge Noluthando Nziweni giving an order barring media from taking pictures of the defence counsel and the State prosecutor. Sheldon De Jager, an investigator attached to Avis car rental company, earlier gave evidence to the effect that the registration details of the Clio used as a getaway vehicle were forged. He said in court that the company has a vehicle with the same details and model, but this vehicle was rented on October 30, 2018 at OR Tambo International airport.

When asked how this was possible, he said: “In my experience, we have found that our vehicles are used for criminal intent and our number plates are cloned onto other vehicles.” He also confirmed that Maliti rented a Polo from the company on October 27, 2018, and was due to return it the day after the murder. It was revealed, during their bail hearing, that Maliti exchanged 11 Kruger Rands for R200 000 shortly after the murder, which the State believes was payment for the murder.

Mihalik’s sister Lisa Mihalik said: “Despite the brutal callous way that Pete’s life was taken, as a family, we have chosen a path of healing and to honour his memory each day. “He was an irreplaceable warrior and peacemaker, a kind and loving man, a dedicated father who lived for his children. He deserves justice and for his legacy to live on,” she said. [email protected]