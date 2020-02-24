The petition was started by Observatory Civic Association chairperson Leslie London and so far has over 6 000 signatures.
London said: “We started the petition because we knew there were many people who are unhappy about the development proposed for the River Club, but are not able to participate in the basic assessment report process because it is a cumbersome process, involving a review of thousands of pages in a very short space of time, and many people are discouraged because comments they previously submitted have been ignored or discounted. So the petition is giving them a voice.”
He said the developer refused to listen to the community's concerns.