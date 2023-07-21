Petition calling for environmental commissioner vacancy in the Western Cape to be filled

Cape Town - A petition to the Western Cape Government is requesting a position, vacant since its establishment more than 25 years ago, be filled by appointing an environment commissioner. A Change.org petition started on March 12 by local resident and the Greens steward Gabriel Campher to Premier Alan Winde has garnered 1 966 signatures.

According to Section 72(1) of the provincial constitution, the environment commissioner must “monitor urban and rural development which may impact the environment; investigate complaints in respect of environmental administration; recommend a course of conduct to any provincial organ of state or municipality whose activities have been investigated; and act in accordance with the principles of co-operative government and intergovernmental relations referred to in Chapter 2.” A independent and impartial commissioner is appointed for three years, renewable once (six years in total), and will report and submit recommendations to the provincial parliament. The Western Cape Government said the role was established with the enactment of the Western Cape constitution on January 16, 1998, and had since been vacant.

As it was developed prior to the current environmental and administrative regime for South Africa, it would result in a duplication of functions. It had limited powers and would not fill any governance gaps. The Office of the Commissioner of Environment will cost R13 million to set up and will have a recurring cost of R11m annually. The Greens was established in 2016, and is part of a global green political movement.