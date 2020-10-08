Petition to deny bail for accused in Charl Kinnear murder case

Cape Town - More than a thousand residents have signed a petition seeking justice for slain top cop Charl Kinnear, and have called for bail to be denied for Zane Killian, a suspect implicated in his murder. The petition, created on Tuesday by the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF), called for justice. Killian, who owns a tracking and investigation company, has also been accused of tracking Kinnear’s cellphone. He appeared for the second time at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and his case was postponed to tomorrow. CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “We believe that the charges he faces warrant no bail for him. Being outside could endanger his life as his handlers feel threatened with him being charged.” Community activist Amanda Davids said the public feel with the death of Kinnear, “someone who has been fighting the good fight on behalf of the oppressed” has been taken away.

“Our people do not have money for lawyers, but they knew someone like Kinnear was there for them. We want justice, and for us that justice starts with no bail,” she said.

Bishop Lavis Action Community president Ridney Zeeburg said they have always welcomed the support of other organisations and individuals like Kinnear to fight the scourge of gangsterism and crime in the area.

“It is within this context that we vehemently oppose the granting of bail to the perpetrators of violence against our community as it undermines all our attempts to create a just and equal society,” he said.

Kinnear, whose funeral was held this past Saturday, was shot and killed outside his home three weeks ago. It is alleged to have been a hit, and that Killian was believed to have traced Kinnear through his phone.

Kinnear was central to several investigations into the criminal underworld and was investigating alleged kingpins Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen.

He was also working on the murder cases of biker boss Tim Lotter and Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

Cape Argus