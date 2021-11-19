Petition to force company to purchase microchip scanners for dead animals after winning tender

Cape Town - A petition has been started to demand that the newly appointed Njongo Holdings (Pty) Ltd – contracted for the collection, loading, transport and disposal of animal carcasses – scan deceased pets for microchips and contact its guardians like the previous service provider, Pet Farewells, did. The company, trading as Khulisa Ulutsha Animal Carcass, was awarded a R3.5 million tender and resumed services on November 1, but this has been met with a widespread public outcry.

Petition author Toni Brockhoven of Beauty Without Cruelty said the previous service provider offered this service even though it was not a tender requirement. “It is unacceptable that Capetonians must wait three years to possibly have this rectified,” said Brockhoven. “We demand that, as the tender cannot be changed, the high standard of attention be maintained and that Njongo Holdings purchase scanners to ensure that all domestic animal bodies be checked for microchips, and that contact be made for all animals with chips or collars, with the people who loved them, and oversight be ensured to guarantee compliance,” she said.

Amanda Jones, director of the previous service provider, Pets Farewell, said they were surprised that they didn’t get the tender as their company was compliant and went over and above what was expected. Jones said it was frustrating that the new company was not interested in working with the public, which she said was essentially on reporting the deceased animals. “For us this was not a money-making tender; in fact we spent more money on providing the services and we were doing it out of the caring and compassion for animals. I am not sure if the City was aware of the lengths that we would go to save their money,” she said.

Jones said Pets Farewell asked Njongo Holdings to subcontract and a proposal was sent. However, this was turned down. Zenande Njongo from Njongo Holdings said their mandate was per the City contract and that they were “unfortunately following this strict contact”. He referred further questions to the City. City spokesperson Luthando Thyalibongo said the requirement to scan carcasses for microchips and notify owners of the animals has not historically been included in contracts with companies providing this service.