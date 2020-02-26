Cape Town - The Salt River Heritage Society (SRHS) has started a petition to declare the Salt River Railway Institute hall a provincial heritage site.
The SRHS said it had designated the Salt River Railway Institute and the broader Salt River Market area as having significant historical value, and were thus nominating them to be declared provincial heritage sites in terms of section 27 of the SA Heritage Act 25 of 1999.
SRHS founder Shabodien Roomanay said: “This is really an iconic building; it served as a meeting point for activists back in the apartheid era and for religious sermons and weddings.
“As the heritage society we are lobbying for the City to allow us to preserve the hall and the space so that we can transform it into a museum.”
The hall is located on the Salt River Market site, the same site the City has rezoned for a mixed-use development.