Phase 1 of Western Cape small harbour repairs in full swing, says Minister De Lille

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille has said that the first phase of the small harbours repairs and maintenance programme at 13 proclaimed fishing harbours in the Western Cape – such as Hermanus Harbour and Saldanha Harbour – is in full swing and making good progress. At an update on the progress of strategic integrated projects (SIPs) in the infrastructure investment plan, De Lille said that Phase 1, which is currently being implemented by her department, entailed the refurbishment and upgrades of the harbours to an 80% operational efficiency.

“The repair programme is just over 97% completed and is expected to be fully completed by March.” She said the project had created 894 job opportunities and benefited local small businesses to the value of R114 million. In April last year she and Infrastructure South Africa head Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa conducted a site visit to the Saldanha Bay Harbour project and in December they opened the refurbished multi-purpose centre at Hermanus Harbour. This facility was being used by local traders as part of efforts to stimulate local economic growth and create jobs for the surrounding coastal communities.

During the briefing, Minister De Lille addressed a number of other issues related to her department. These included the progress with specialised structural engineering assessment work to make the fire damaged Parliament buildings safe for access. She said that the Coega Development Corporation, which was appointed by the department to conduct an independent assessment of the fire damage at Parliament, had delivered its initial assessment report and it would be communicated to the media and public as soon as it had been finalised.