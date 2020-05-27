Phat Joe and Ebrahim Rasool launch food aid initiative, One Africa

Cape Town - Former Western Cape premier and ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool hopes South Africans support his public benefit organisation, One Africa, to help assist the poor, the homeless, refugees and migrants in the country during the pandemic. “The outbreak has a disproportionate impact on poor and marginalised communities, disrupting their livelihoods and perpetuating the precarity of their situations,” Rasool said during the virtual launch of One Africa’s Food Essential Vouchers campaign, on Africa Day, on Monday. Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, now known as the AU, on May 25, 1963. Rasool added: “As we stand together in the fight against Covid-19, we should also use this sobering moment as a catalyst for social change going forward. Many South Africans have shown empathy and tremendous generosity by contributing to the Solidarity Fund and other causes for the vulnerable. “These acts of kindness prove that we are in fact stronger when we stand together.

“The organisation’s longer term goals include projects that enhance African unity through education, cultural exchanges, business and dialogue.”

Phat Joe (real name Majota Khambule), a media personality and co-founder of One Africa, said: “The organisation aims to bridge the gap that exists between people of different nationalities at a community level, as well as through both the private and public sectors across Africa.

“It is critical that intra-African tensions should not be allowed to fester and intensify by limiting relief aid to only South African citizens.”

One Africa has launched a platform on its website to allow individuals and corporates to play their part in equipping those who are most vulnerable with the essentials that they need during this time.

Rasool said: “The Food Essential Vouchers platform on the One Africa website facilitates gifting of essential vouchers to those facing desperate times, which would be redeemable at all major retailers who have partnered with the system. Vouchers can be purchased for a value from R100 to R1 000 for essential goods and items that may be needed.”

Khambule added: “Individuals will either be able to purchase vouchers for people they know, using their mobile numbers, or donate to selected organisations who have linked up with One Africa to distribute the Food Essential Vouchers campaign.”

Individuals and corporates who want more information about the Food Essential Vouchers campaign or to support the initiative, see https://vouchers.oneafrica.org/Shop/Browse?shop=Essential

