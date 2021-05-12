PhDs make Mbombo, Meyer the most academically qualified MECs in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, with a PhD in gender and human rights from UWC, and Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, with a PhD in public and development management/ public administration, are the most academically qualified members of the provincial executive.

Meyer also has the longest list of qualifications.

As well as his PhD, he has a diploma in police management, a BA in public administration and sociology, a BA public administration (Hons), a Master’s in public administration; a certificate in project management, and a certificate in adult education from the Canadian Public Service Commission.

Meyer also has a certificate in the pedagogy of project management for local government from the World Bank, a certificate in Dutch public administration from Erasmus University, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and a certificate in good financial government from Berlin.

These details have emerged following the recent controversy about the qualifications of senior DA members, including former Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, who lied about a BCom degree.

In response to a question from provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore (ANC), Premier Alan Winde wrote a reply in which he supplied the details of the qualifications of members of the provincial executive. The premier has a matric certificate.

Dugmore had asked about the qualifications of the members of the executive as well as all the members of the top management of the provincial government and its entities.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has a BA in English and psychology as well as an LLB (Bachelor of Law), and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is a qualified advocate with a BA (Hons) and an LLB.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais has a postgraduate diploma in vocational rehabilitation, a Bachelor’s in occupational therapy, a Bachelor (Hons) occupational therapy and she also completed a Commanding Officer course.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has a BA, a BA Hons and a Master’s in public administration, while Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers has matric and six certificates from various courses he has attended, including one for an international training course on politics and civil society, political parties and NGOs.

Environmental Affairs and Development Planning and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has a national diploma in marketing and sales management, and Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has a Wits graduate certificate in governance and public leadership.

She has also attended numerous short courses in banking.

Over the weekend it was reported that aspirant candidates who wish to represent the DA will now be required to submit copies of their qualifications.

This was revealed by the DA’s federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, who said that the party would also be looking to verify the qualifications of current representatives in a bid to curb qualification misrepresentation, which has recently put the party under the spotlight.

