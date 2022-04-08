Philippi brothers come to the rescue of a little dog hit by a car

Cape Town - Two young brothers from an informal settlement in Philippi came to the rescue of a little dog that had been hit by a car, and was lying on the side of the road. Oyiso, 12, and his brother Luniko, 8, who live in a corrugated iron shed in the informal settlement are an example of how people with very little other than a kind heart, often make a difference.

The brothers found the little dog that was knocked by a car lying on the side of the road, and stepped in to help her. The brothers suspected that she had a broken leg so before finding something to carry her in, they fitted a crude splint made from what appeared to be a disposable nappy and duct tape to her injured leg. The Animal Welfare Society of SA said: “The area where they live is littered with municipal refuse bags so they grabbed an empty bag and slid her in making sure that she was comfortable and could breathe before Oyiso gently slung the bag over his shoulder to carry her to our hospital.

“At first they shared the load until Luniko became too tired leaving it to his older brother to complete the journey with the little dog safely tucked into the bag over his shoulder. “When they took their place in the queue, Oyiso still had the bag slung over his shoulder with the little dogs head just visible to our alert receptionist who ensured that they were helped almost immediately. “The brothers stayed by the little dogs side throughout her examination gently stroking her whilst taking in every word of the Nursing Assistant who commended them for helping the dog,” the Animal Welfare Society of SA said.

“An X-ray later revealed the full extent of her injuries and the excruciating pain that she would had to have endured had it not been for these two young boys whose brotherly love knows no bounds. “There is one thing that we know for sure and that is that acts of kindness cost nothing and despite the hardship of many families especially those living in informal settlements on hopelessly inadequate grants, or having to eke out an honest living by doing menial work for a pittance where the word no is the default response to a reasonable request there are still many with a kind heart who give selflessly without the expectation of compensation.” Cape Argus