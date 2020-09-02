Philippi community hails arrest of Nomvuzo Atoli murder suspect

Cape Town - The community of Brown’s Farm, Philippi, has welcomed the arrest of a man who is a prime suspect in the murder of Nomvuzo Atoli, 22, whose body was last month found at a rubbish dump behind an informal settlement. Police arrested the suspect on Saturday in Idutywa, Eastern Cape, but only released information on Tuesday. The Answered Prayers Foundation’s Anitha Pamla said she was glad to hear the suspect had been arrested, and even more so after being told that this might not be the first time he has killed. “Femicide is such a big issue in our communities, hearing that a perpetrator has been put away and that justice will be served for the victim is good news. We need more to be done. “We need the police to arrest more perpetrators and put them away, so our women can feel human again,” said Pamla.

Atoli’s paternal aunt, Ntombizandile Atoli, said that even though the family were still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their niece, they were happy to hear that the police had caught and arrested the man suspected of murdering her.

Nomvuzo Atoli. Picture: Supplied

Atoli said that they heard the news of the arrest on Monday morning, but had been notified by friends of the news circulating on social media.

She said: “The police only told us on Monday, but we were already aware because people on Facebook were talking about it since Saturday, which is when the suspect was arrested.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police have arrested a 29-year old man for the murder of Nomvuzo Atoli.

“The suspect was arrested after being traced with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit Team in Mthatha in a hideout in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape on August 29.

“Investigators in charge of the case are in the process of transporting the suspect back to Cape Town, where he is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

Philippi community leader Mandisa Ncwadi said the arrest of the suspect was welcome news.

“This (femicide) is something that’s fast becoming a norm and as a community, we are not happy.

“We need more to be done to protect the lives of women and children in South Africa.”

Cape Argus