Philippi East man, 20, accused of five murders makes appearance in court

Cape Town - A 20-year-old man accused of five counts of murder, committed in the Philippi East area last year, appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed. Lolwethu Mzilikazi is connected to a series of murders that occurred on one evening in October 2022 which the Serious Violence Crimes (SVC) detectives are investigating. He is charged with five counts of murder, illegal possession of two firearms and illegal possession of ammunition

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the investigation into the murders which occurred at three crime scenes were in the same vicinity and left five people dead. Potelwa said the SVC detectives conducted a search and seizure operation at an address in Philippi East where they confiscated two firearms that were sent for ballistics testing. She said further investigations were under way, looking into whether the suspect could be linked to other murders.