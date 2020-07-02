Philippi shoot-outs claim 6 lives hours before Amahle Quku's ‘farewell’

Cape Town - Hours before a ceremony to say farewell to 17-year-old Amahle Quku, who was murdered in Brown’s Farm, Philippi, six people were killed in shoot-outs in the area.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a team of specialist detectives who deal with serious violent crimes were probing two shooting incidents in Philippi East within the Nyanga Cluster on Tuesday that saw six people killed in the township.

In light of the deadly shootings, there were emotional scenes at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm on Wednesday as residents from Philippi joined the family of Quku for a candlelight ceremony which also marked a send-off, as her body was expected to depart for the Eastern Cape this morning.

The ceremony was held where the slain girl’s body was discovered early on June 20 by residents in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm, her clothes ripped off and stones lying next to her.

Family and friends attending a candlelight ceremony in Browns Farm where Amahle Quku's body was found. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Residents from Philippi joined the family of Quku for a candlelight ceremony which also marked a send-off, as her body was expected to depart for the Eastern Cape this morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Leonard Mzingeli, a suspect arrested in connection with Quku’s death, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on June 23 and was charged with murder.

During the ceremony, her distraught mother, Mandulele, cried while members of the Women’s Network comforted her.

The SA Youth Council provincial secretary, Zuko Mndayi, said the ceremony was also a show of solidarity with all the victims of gender-based violence and to indicate the police’s commitment, particularly that of the Women’s Network, to fighting violence against women.