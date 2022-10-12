Philippi Village brings safe space for thriving businesses

Philippi Village is another example of how township economies can thrive through better supported and boosted entrepreneurs and their businesses. Philippi Village is an integrated, mixed-use development situated in Philippi, the brainchild of Bertha Foundation and the Business Place Philippi, and supported by The Township Project (TTP).

The space has a diverse community of entrepreneurs and small business owners with retail, office and event space as well as sporting, educational and cultural facilities. TTP was established to assist township entrepreneurs while various hubs provide entrepreneurial support. The township economy – also referred to as the informal economy is estimated to provide 17% of South Africa’s total employment and contributes around 6% to the country’s GDP.

An R80 million investment from the Bertha Foundation and the Jobs Fund enabled the construction of the Village, which includes 54 spaces available for affordable rental as office or workshop space or even conference space for small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs while the “Container Walk” provides 6m and 12m converted containers for communal workspaces, offices or storage space. Additional community facilities and amenities such as a basketball court, 5-a-side football pitch, BMX cycle track, running track, library, sewing school, amphitheatre, coffee shop, health services as well as training opportunities, were also added. Philippi Village CEO Bushra Razack said: “Our mission is to co-create a safe and vibrant space that connects the Philippi community to services, employment, educational opportunities and activities.”

Philippi Village currently has around 80 tenants providing a diverse range of products, services and training opportunities as well as job opportunities to the local community. “I was told by Bushra that it wouldn’t be easy, and she was right. Every day presents new challenges and we find ourselves dealing with everything from social issues, power dynamics, prioritising responses and interventions, violence, extortion, etc.” said Village employee Angela Teffo. The approach to tackling these challenges has been to understand the role of community in the development of solutions. We are always being pushed to do this in a way that’s authentic, innovative and participatory. We are always reminded to measure what we say and what we do.”