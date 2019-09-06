Yolanda (daughter), Debbie (granddaughter), Heather (daughter), Raymond (son) celebrate with Phillip Erasmus on his 100th birthday. supplied

Cape Town - Keeping an active lifestyle has been the secret to the longevity of a Grassy Park man who recently turned 100. Phillip Erasmus, affectionately known as “Pa Phillip”, was born in 1919, in Riversdale, before moving with his family to Grassy Park, where he has spent much of his life.

“I moved to Cape Town in 1924, with my parents, Andrew and Pauline, and my two siblings, Daniel Erasmus and Kathy Adams; my youngest sister, whose name is now Soraya Abrahams, 88, was born in Cape Town, she is my only sibling who is still alive,” said Erasmus. The centenarian attended the English Church Primary School in Grassy Park and started working as a painter from the age of 17.

“I worked as a painter all my life, but I also did plumbing and other jobs that involved labour.”

Erasmus married his first wife Evelyn, who he met at Caledon, at the age of 22 and they shared three children, Shirley, Maureen and Freddie. “I served in the SA Army on Robben Island from 1940 to 1945, operating as a gunner (during) World War II, sadly, my son passed away while I was away and my daughter Shirley passed on in May this year.” According to Yolanda Adams, 73, who is the eldest daughter from Erasmus’s second wife, Claudia, Evelyn passed away from tuberculosis.

“He then met my mother at a dance at St. Saviour's Church in Claremont and they married a few months later in 1946,” she said. Together, the couple shared four children: Arendse, 73, Delores May, 76, Raymond Erasmus, 71, and Heather Fester, 69. In total, Erasmus has seven children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. Erasmus has lived with Arendse and her family in Mitchells Plain for over 50 years.

“When I was younger, I would sometimes go with my dad when he painted houses and I was never ashamed of him, I just loved him so much and I still love him today,” said Arendse. As a younger man, one of her dad's favourite hobbies was fishing, she said.

“He was a very active person and enjoyed fishing and riding his bicycle. He never drove a car. Even now he is still active, he walks around perfectly and is on no medication, the only thing is that he has is Parkinson’s disease, so he often gets the shakes,”

Erasmus said that he also enjoyed football and was very sporty.

“I played for the All Saints Football Club in Grassy Park when I was in my early twenties.” Erasmus said that his secret to a long and prosperous life lies in being of service to others.

“I went to church every morning and prayed for the Almighty to grant me a long life; I also served the church, painting out the hall and helping out wherever I could.”

