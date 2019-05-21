A muslim family of four from Hillview, Lavender Hill - Aisha Sallie, Moulanah Nazeem Sallie, Naasrullah Sallie 5 and Niamatullah Sallie, 10 (closest to camera) have their pre-dawn meal (suhoor) before starting their fast. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Ramadaan is one of the five pillars of Islam, when Muslims observe a month of fasting. The month of Ramadaan is all about fasting and following Allah's commands. There are countless opportunities to take advantage of during this month and Muslims seek repentance for past sins as well as becoming more pious.

Suhoor and Iftar are two elements of Ramadan that have great significance to Muslims.

Today marks a special significance as it marks the half-way mark of Ramadaan.

Suhoor

The Suhoor is a vital part of fasting. It gives you strength and vitality for the day and can make fasting easier and tolerable.

The right way to eat a meal during Suhoor is to eat in moderation. Suhoor is the right time to consume a meal and fill yourself adequately so that you can fast throughout the day.

Iftar

Iftar, also known in English as fatoor, is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

Performing Iftar is an act that brings blessings for Muslims.

Ramadaan teaches us a great number of things; patience, piety and discipline are just a few to name. Muslims strive to take advantage of the opportunity Ramadaan brings.

Muslim men from the Hillview community in Lavender Hill gather at Masjidul Ansaarullah for morning prayers on Monday. Tuesday marks the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadaan. Moulanah Nazeem Sallie (right) along with all the other men attending Masjidul Ansaarullah wash themselves before prayers. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Muslim men from the Hillview community in Lavender Hill gather at Masjidul Ansaarullah for morning prayers on Monday. Tuesday marks the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadaan. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Muslim men from the Hillview community in Lavender Hill gather at Masjidul Ansaarullah for morning prayers on Monday. Tuesday marks the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadaan. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Compassion

Observers of the faith have been experiencing numerous issues within their communities. Recent local events include the gentrification of the Bo-Kaap and global events such as the attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand, and attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

“The horrific events of 2019 are an intensification of scores of attacks on places of worship all over the world. This ongoing cycle of violence and hostile developments at the global level threaten to defile the devotion, compassion and serenity that are the hallmarks of the blessed month of Ramadaan,” recently said Claremont Main Road mosque imam Dr Rashied Omar.

“Our message this Ramadaan should be asserting once again, loudly and clearly, that the heinous acts of murder and violence perpetrated by Muslim groups are dishonourable and betray any expression of faith in Islam.”

Muslim men from the Hillview community in Lavender Hill gather at Masjidul Ansaarullah for morning prayers on Monday. Tuesday marks the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadaan. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Muslim men from the Hillview community in Lavender Hill gather at Masjidul Ansaarullah for morning prayers on Monday. Tuesday marks the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadaan. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

A Muslim family of four from Hillview, Lavender Hill - Aisha Sallie, Moulanah Nazeem Sallie, Naasrullah Sallie 5 and Niamatullah Sallie, 10 (closest to camera) have their pre-dawn meal (suhoor) before starting their fast. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

