Tandile Mbatsha portrays a performing art piece during the march yesterday. The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) led the march from Hanover Street in District Six, to Parliament. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - November 19 marked a year since 10 members of Social Justice Coalition (SJC) won a Constitutional Court case, defending the right to assembly without requiring permission from the state. To celebrate this victory, hundreds of activists gathered to march to Parliament on Tuesday, while sending a message of solidarity with all people around the globe, protesting for dignity, freedom, equality and a better future.

The protest, which commenced from Philip Kgosana Drive, included installations and imagery along the route to Parliament, paying homage to past and present protests.

Social Justice Coalition deputy-general secretary Mandisa Dyantyi said they marched because freedom of assembly and freedom of expression was still being restricted and under attack around the world.

“Today, we protest against the growing impact of widening inequality, the physicality of hate and fear, and because we hope and dream of a more just tomorrow. Today, we call on the President to release the international panel of experts’ report on Public Order Policing, drafted in the shadow of the Marikana massacre.