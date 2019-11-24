Cape Town - Thousands of motorcyclists turned up for this year's annual Toy Run Cape Town with the aim being to collect toys for needy children. The event, now in its 37th year, is aiming at collecting between 12 -15 thousand toys for children in need in homes, orphanages, places of safety and hospitals around the Western Cape.

The Toy Run is South Africa’s largest motorcycle ride, and every year at the end of November thousands of bikers rally together for charity. On Sunday, bikers descended on the Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town to give joy to the needy children of South Africa.

Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency

The event began in 1983 as an interclub ride that brought together 76 motorcycles and their riders which has grown a hundredfold. The bikers had decided that they needed to give back to the community, and did this by taking up the collection of toys for children for the festive season who do not have access to toys or never had toys.

Glynis Coetzee of the Toy Run said each toy collected represented a child who will have their day made a little brighter by it.

“Many of these children do not have a source of pleasure and fun, they come from abused and abandoned homes and have nothing. It is wonderful to consider that the little soft toy, cricket bat or soccer ball is one thing that these kids will get the entire year that will inspire them and make them feel like they are cared for,” Coetzee said.