Cape Town - St George's Cathedral held a special service, The Blessing of the Animals, where animals of all kinds attended to receive blessings.
The service took place close to World Animal Day, which is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4, as well as the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
St. Francis of Assisi is the Roman Catholic Church's patron saint of animals, merchants, and ecology. St. Francis is remembered for the miracles that people say God performed through him and for his compassion for the vulnerable, especially poor people, sick people, and animals.@d7e7r7 African News Agency