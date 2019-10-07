St George's Cathedral held a special service, The Blessing of the Animals, where animals of all kinds attended to receive blessings. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - St George's Cathedral held a special service, The Blessing of the Animals, where animals of all kinds attended to receive blessings.

The service took place close to World Animal Day, which is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4, as well as the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. 

St. Francis of Assisi is the Roman Catholic Church's patron saint of animals, merchants, and ecology. St. Francis is remembered for the miracles that people say God performed through him and for his compassion for the vulnerable, especially poor people, sick people, and animals.

Pictured is Jenny van Craeynest with Cindy, an Amazon parrot. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is Zoey, a staffie, with owner, David Wainford. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is Zoey, a staffie, with owner, David Wainford. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is Lucille Boonzaier of the SPCA with Pim, a Miniature Pinscher, and Tia, a Yorkshire Terrier. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is The Very Reverend Michael Weeder. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is Cody the Great Dane. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is The Very Reverend Michael Weeder blessing Cody the Great Dane. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is The Reverend Mandla Sibeko blessing animals. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
Pictured is The Reverend Mandla Sibeko blessing animals. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
