Cape Town - St George's Cathedral held a special service, The Blessing of the Animals, where animals of all kinds attended to receive blessings.

The service took place close to World Animal Day, which is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4, as well as the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.