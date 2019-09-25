PHOTO ESSAY: Compassion endears Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to community on day two of visit
News / 25 September 2019, 09:43am / Marvin Charles
Cape Town - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began the second day of their South African tour at Monwabisi beach to see the work of Waves for Change (W4C).
An NGO, W4C supports local surfers who do mentoring. They also provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under-resourced communities. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, met the surfing mentors and took a walk to the beach for a group activity to promote positive thinking.
At the W4C compound is The Lunchbox Fund, one of four charities to benefit from the generous public donations made on the occasion of the birth of the couple’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Monwabisi beach borders one of South Africa’s biggest townships, Khayelitsha.
The fund provides nearly 30000 nutritious meals daily to programmes in townships and rural areas, including three W4C initiatives.
The couple visited the home’s kitchen to hear about the work of the Commonwealth Litter Programme, that funds research and tackling plastic waste in the Commonwealth.
The couple spoke to journalists at Monwabisi beach. The duchess said, “the fact that we are able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work being done, just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone is willing to listen”.
“That’s huge and if that can apply to being here it can apply to London and LA It doesn’t matter where you are, we are all sort of trying to power through some optimism.”
Prince Harry also spoke candidly about mental health. He spoke to journalists about the stigma surrounding mental health.
“I think mostly the stigma is around mental illness. But we need to separate the two: mental health, which is every single one of us, and mental illness which could be every single one of us,” he said.
He and Oprah Winfrey are co- creators and executive producers of a documentary on mental health.
The couple also visited the Auwal Mosque, built in 1794 in the Bo-Kaap, where they met faith leaders.