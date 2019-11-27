The SAS Amatola arrive at the V&A Waterfront’s Jetty 2 ahead of the Multinational Maritime Exercise between China, Russia and South Africa which takes place between 25-30 November. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - Vessels of the Russian and Chinese navies arrived at the V&A Waterfront on Monday to participate in the South African Navy's first-ever multinational maritime exercise and foster a better relationship between the countries. The five-day maritime exercise will allow the foreign navies and the South African Navy to engage in training related to security measures while at sea.

Commander Greyling van Den Berg, spokesperson for the South African Navy, said: “This exercise will provide us with the opportunity to witness how the navies from other countries practice their own protocols.”

Berg said that there was a particular way in which the ships performed the exercise. It was a very dangerous environment at sea, and due to the large size of these ships, the other ships needed to be trusted in terms of safety measures.

Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

Fostering the security of the navy ships had motivated the theme this year, known as the “promotion of state navigation and maritime security”.

Navy fleet flag officer Bravo Mhlana said: “There is often an issue of language out at sea as we struggle to communicate with each other. However, the maritime language is common and we have these few days to better the understanding between the foreign navy crews.”

The SAS Amatola and the SAS Protea will be docking at the east of the Cape Town harbour. The Russian cruiser, known as Marshall Ustinov, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy frigate known as Wei Fang will also dock Jetty 2.