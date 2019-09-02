CHIEF Petty Officer Dudley Malgas, who fired the Noon Gun from the Lion Battery on Signal Hill for the past 22 years, retired on Saturday. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - For 22 years, until Saturday, when he officially fired his last canon, Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas, 60, was in charge of setting off the Mother City’s famously loud Noon Gun. Malgas grew up in Mossel Bay and joined the South African Navy when he was 19-years-old.

He was the first black individual to join the dog handling section of the navy.

Malgas said: “While being a part of the navy, I learned about discipline, time and the importance of doing things correctly the first time. These lessons I have carried with me throughout my life and also passed it on to others.”

Dudley lived in a small house, on Signal Hill, with his family, where he would watch over the premises. At around 11am every day, he would start to prepare the firing of the gun for noon.

“I'd meet almost 40 people on a daily basis and during holiday season this number increased,” he said.

The 104.9 Heart FM team also payed tribute to Dudley at the noon gun by dedicating their Friday show to his work and story. The team brought along with them some visitors to witness Dudley's final fire.

Dudley said that the elderly people would always talk and reminisce with him at the noon gun about the days during World War 1, in 1918, when the whole city would take a moment and stand still for two minutes, as soon as they heard the noon gun fire.

The purpose of this was to acknowledge the death of those individuals who died during the war.

Chief Petty Officer Anthony McClure, who worked in the navy with Malgas for over 20 years, said: “Dudley was very friendly and accommodating.

"Malgas never gave anyone a hard time and this is also why he has so many friends today.”

McClure said that Malgas presence will be missed at the noon gun because his love for his job was very noticeable. He maintained the premises and made sure it was always well-kept.

Dudley said that the navy was making provision for him to find new skills through its re-skilling programme and he had chosen to do his re-skilling in travel and tourism.

The Noon Gun has been a historic time signal in Cape Town since 1806. It consists of a pair of powder Dutch naval guns, fired alternatingly with one serving as a backup. The guns are situated on Signal Hill. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The Noon Gun has been a historic time signal in Cape Town since 1806. It consists of a pair of powder Dutch naval guns, fired alternatingly with one serving as a backup. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

