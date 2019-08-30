Dorienda said her daughter was admitted to the hospital in April for suspected appendicitis.
However, she was later diagnosed with cancer.
“We are so grateful to all the staff who have been there for us.
“They have made our visits comfortable, always offered a shoulder to cry on, and someone to talk to.”
Saunders and her daughter were talking at the launch of the hospital’s upgraded oncology-haematology unit on Thursday.
Mikah, who hopes to inspire other cancer patients, thanked the doctors and nurses “who help the children get better, and the people who donated to the hospital”.
Unit head Professor Alan Davidson said the upgrade and expansion provided a safer environment and added comfort and privacy for the 2000 children admitted and 5000 outpatients who relied on the service annually.
The unit includes state-of-the-art electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, private consulting rooms and isolation areas for vulnerable patients, as well as a counselling room for a social worker. It also includes fully-equipped ablution facilities for families, a renovated filing room and a bigger, more comfortable nurses’ tea room.
Medical services manager Dr Anita Parbhoo said the hospital was “extremely” grateful to donors who had come on board to fund the much-needed upgrade.
“The renovated areas will assist hospital staff to provide family-centred care at a time that is very distressing for parents and families of children being treated for cancer.
“Caring for staff who are caring for these patients is extremely important. The oncology staff now have a wonderful space in which they can have a few minutes of respite during the day.”
Children’s Hospital Trust chief executive Chantel Cooper said the brave warriors and their families, who called the unit their second home, and the staff, had become a family.
“The little patients, their families and staff spend a considerable amount of time in the unit, and the upgrade not only provides much-needed space from a clinical point of view, it also provides patients and their families a significant degree of comfort while they are in the unit,” Cooper said.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said it was important for the government to ensure that the health-care package offered in the facilities suited the needs of the communities.
“We constantly have to expand our services. The upgraded oncology-haematology unit of Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital is in direct response to the community’s needs, and that is why we pride ourselves on what we offer our patients.”@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus