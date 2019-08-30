Cape Town - Seven-year-old cancer patient Mikah Saunders and her mother, Dorienda Saunders, say the staff and improved oncology-haematology unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital made their experience at the hospital a more positive one.

Dorienda said her daughter was admitted to the hospital in April for suspected appendicitis.

However, she was later diagnosed with cancer.

“We are so grateful to all the staff who have been there for us.

“They have made our visits comfortable, always offered a shoulder to cry on, and someone to talk to.”

Saunders and her daughter were talking at the launch of the hospital’s upgraded oncology-haematology unit on Thursday.

Mikah, who hopes to inspire other cancer patients, thanked the doctors and nurses “who help the children get better, and the people who donated to the hospital”.

Mikah Saunders hopes to inspire other children and families fighting this illness. Mikah Saunders and her mother Dorinda and father Dean Saunders during The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital official opening. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency.

Unit head Professor Alan Davidson said the upgrade and expansion provided a safer environment and added comfort and privacy for the 2000 children admitted and 5000 outpatients who relied on the service annually.

The unit includes state-of-the-art electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, private consulting rooms and isolation areas for vulnerable patients, as well as a counselling room for a social worker. It also includes fully-equipped ablution facilities for families, a renovated filing room and a bigger, more comfortable nurses’ tea room.