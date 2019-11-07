This was said by experts at a round-table discussion on xenophobic violence at the Idasa Centre.
The group concluded that the demands of the refugees would not be possible because of a lack of legal representation and the poor assistance system in the country.
The regional director at the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), Sherylle Bass, said that many foreign nationals were struggling with documentation, and a lack of legal representation made this more difficult for them.
“Their demand of wanting to leave the country is not possible due to the fact that we are a refugee-hosting country and not a resettlement country.