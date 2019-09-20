Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane, of the South African Navy, salutes as a vessel passes in Simon's Town during celebrations of 25 years of democracy. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - South African navy ships gathered at sea on Thursday as part of their ancient naval tradition, while at the same time recognising the achievements and challenges they faced over the last 25 years. The gathering of the various navy vessels took place in False Bay, overseen by the Chief of the SA navy, Mosiwa Hlongwane.

“The SA Navy operates in dangerous and unforgiving environments and unfortunately lives have been lost in defence of our country. As such, we also honour the men and women of the navy,” he said.

Hlongwane said the SA Navy had achieved a lot over the past 25 years, and history proved that it had been one of the most productive maritime eras. But he said constrained budgets had restricted the performance of the navy.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The South African Navy celebrates 25 Years of Democracy over 19 – 20 September in Simon’s Town. The celebrations will be confined to reflections on the achievements and challenges the organisation has had over this period, through a campaign termed Project Tshintsha. Video and pictures: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Navy fleet flag officer Bravo Mhlana said: “It’s clear that the limited funding had an impact on the fleet and its ability to conduct its primary role of offering welfare. Despite this, the navy fleet has still continued to fulfil their missions even with the little we receive. The displaying of the ceremony today represents the hard work of our people.”

The different SA navy vessels sailed past the SAS Protea as part of its ceremony, while the SA Navy chief stood at the edge, saluting them. The capabilities of the navy being portrayed would provide an overview to officials on how the navy armed forces can be strengthened.

Hlongwane said that establishing a SA National Defence Force had been a challenge. However, SA Navy had made significant strides in setting an example for representing a “rainbow navy”.

In about two weeks, the navy will unveil a new name for the Naval Base at Simon’s Town that will highlight the commemorative events of the maritime service in support of 25 years of democracy in South Africa.

A memorial service to acknowledge the SA Navy sailors who lost their lives while on duty takes place this morning at Fleet Command Headquarters.

The South African Navy celebrates 25 Years of Democracy over 19 – 20 September in Simon’s Town. Pictures: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The celebrations will be confined to reflections on the achievements and challenges the organisation has had over this period, through a campaign termed Project Tshintsha. Chief of SA Navy, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane inspect the parade. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Chief of SA Navy, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane salutes as a vessel passes. Pictures: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The different SA navy vessels sailed past the SAS Protea as part of its ceremony, while the SA Navy chief stood at the edge, saluting them. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Two tug boats spray water to create a spectacle for the Chief of SA Navy, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Two tug boats spray water to create a spectacle for the Chief of SA Navy, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

[email protected]