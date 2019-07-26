The Aquarium’s resident jelly expert Krish Lewis was thrilled by the rediscovery of this elusive jelly that he had dubbed “the unicorn of jellyfish”. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium has revealed that they have discovered another pink meanie jellyfish, and that it is on display at the aquarium. Two Oceans Aquarium spokesperson, Renée Leeuwner said that although the jellyfish has yet to be formally described and given a scientific name, this second find by the Two Oceans Aquarium Collections Team suggests that the elusive jelly may be a more crucial part of the Cape's offshore ecosystem than previously imagined.

As with the first pink meanie, which was discovered accidentally at the Aquarium in 2017, this newcomer was another accidental find.

This first pink meanie given a lot insight about the jellyfish – such as learning about the lifecycles of animals that are intimately linked to the blooms of other species on the Cape coast.

"Approximately one month ago, the Collections Team and volunteer commercial divers were collecting nightlight jellyfish in the waters around Robben Island and in Cape Town Harbour," Leeuwner said.

"These night light jellyfish had been washing up in unusually large numbers all around the Western Cape in the previous few months. The Aquarium saw this as an excellent opportunity to collect a few for display at the Aquarium. Little did the collections team know that their smack of nightlight jellies had a tiny stowaway."

Pink meanies are jellyvorous, meaning they feed on other jelly species by reeling them in with their long tentacles. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African news Agency (ANA).

Leeuwner said that a tiny pink meanie ephyra (the free-swimming baby form of a jellyfish) was hidden amongst the oral arms of the nightlight jellies and over a few short days, as it grew to metaephyra (basically a jelly teenager) stage it consumed all the nightlight jellies that the team had collected.

The Aquarium’s resident jelly expert Krish Lewis was thrilled by the rediscovery of this elusive jelly that he had previously dubbed “the unicorn of jellyfish”, and the discovery of one so young gave Lewis the opportunity to study some of the early life stages of this unusual animal.

The pink meanie is now officially on display at the Two Oceans Aquarium in the Jelly Gallery near the I&J Ocean Exhibit.

"Pink meanies are voracious eaters, and if our local species is anything like the other types of pink meanies seen in different parts of the world, this small jelly could easily grow to many metres across," Leeuwner added.

Another pink meanie jellyfish has been discovered and is on display at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Video: Ian Landsberg/African news Agency (ANA).

