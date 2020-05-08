PHOTO ESSAY: Siya Kolisi, Faf du Plessis come together to help Bonteheuwel residents
Proteas star Faf du Plessis and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, with the Kolisi Foundation, joined forces to distribute food parcels in Bonteheuwel on Thursday.
“I watched a video on social media at the beginning of the lockdown of a lady who didn’t have much, but she had so much joy.
"She inspired me in that moment to help out a little more, and that’s when my eyes opened and I saw the real need out there,” Du Plessis said.
“Siya is extremely passionate about helping people and he has been doing great things with his foundation. We both just want to help as much as we can in this season where there is an extreme amount of need from fellow South Africans.”
His wife, Imari, added: “Faf and I just wanted to do our bit. We just leaped into it and asked for help on social media, because we just couldn’t sit and not do something.”
They initially helped provide assistance to those living in Tafelsig and Lavender Hill, she said.
KFC South Africa and Hope Worldwide South Africa helped source food and arranged collection.
In Bonteheuwel, the community have a feeding scheme system where an individual has been designated to receive and prepare meals for those in need in their street, with as many as 50 of these operations already implemented and helping to feed up to 5 000 residents daily.
“The people cooking meals every day are the heroes, we want to honour them,” Imari said.
Kolisi said: “A few days after their first drop, Imari contacted me and said they wouldn’t be able to sustain supporting the kitchens. We were more than happy to help and so grateful we had the means to do so.”@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus