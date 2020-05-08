PHOTO ESSAY: Siya Kolisi, Faf du Plessis come together to help Bonteheuwel residents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The country’s sporting heroes have risen to the challenge of helping those in need in the Cape Town. Proteas star Faf du Plessis and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, with the Kolisi Foundation, joined forces to distribute food parcels in Bonteheuwel on Thursday. “I watched a video on social media at the beginning of the lockdown of a lady who didn’t have much, but she had so much joy. "She inspired me in that moment to help out a little more, and that’s when my eyes opened and I saw the real need out there,” Du Plessis said. “Siya is extremely passionate about helping people and he has been doing great things with his foundation. We both just want to help as much as we can in this season where there is an extreme amount of need from fellow South Africans.”

Photographer: Chris Joubert/@thatcapetownkid on Instagram

Photographer: Chris Joubert/@thatcapetownkid on Instagram

The duo donated dry ingredients to the more than 50 street feeders located in Bonteheuwel. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

His wife, Imari, added: “Faf and I just wanted to do our bit. We just leaped into it and asked for help on social media, because we just couldn’t sit and not do something.”

They initially helped provide assistance to those living in Tafelsig and Lavender Hill, she said.

KFC South Africa and Hope Worldwide South Africa helped source food and arranged collection.

In Bonteheuwel, the community have a feeding scheme system where an individual has been designated to receive and prepare meals for those in need in their street, with as many as 50 of these operations already implemented and helping to feed up to 5 000 residents daily.

“The people cooking meals every day are the heroes, we want to honour them,” Imari said.

Kolisi said: “A few days after their first drop, Imari contacted me and said they wouldn’t be able to sustain supporting the kitchens. We were more than happy to help and so grateful we had the means to do so.”

Rachel Kolisi. Photographer: Chris Joubert/@thatcapetownkid on Instagram

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Former Proteas captain Francois ‘Faf’ du Plessis. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The duo donated dry ingredients to the more than 50 street feeders located in Bonteheuwel. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]