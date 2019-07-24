Jody January's House flooded after heavy rain in Cape Town. Cape Town's weather massive downpours have battered the region on Tuesday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - About 3000 dwellings have been affected by flooding in a number of informal settlements across the Cape after widespread rain in the province. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “There was flooding in informal settlements in Masiphumelele in Fish Hoek, Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay and Makhaza in Khayelitsha, where approximately 3000 dwellings have been affected.

“In Imizamo Yethu, seven dwellings were destroyed by an uprooted tree. Roofs have been damaged by strong winds in Mamre, Strand, Gugulethu and Belhar.”

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings for severe conditions that will impact the Cape Peninsula this week. Specific impacts relate to two periods of gale-force winds and heavy rainfall that may exceed 50mm in high-lying areas, as well as high seas.

Powell has also urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads. “Slow down, maintain a safe distance between cars, turn on your headlights and watch out for standing water,” she said.

Houses and road flooded in Klipfontain Mision near Crossroads. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Three days of heavy rain and wind is expected for the Western Cape. Myeza Road, Masiphumelele was flooded causing an obstruction in the road. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

People walking in the rainy St Georges Mall. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Roadways were flooded in Southfield, Grassy Park, Killarney, Kraaifontein, Atlantis, Mamre, Hout Bay, Kuils River, Mitchells Plain, Macassar, Parow and Durbanville. Storm-related electricity disruptions were experienced in Plattekloof and Rylands.

“City departments are assisting the affected communities, including making alternative accommodation available, and Sassa has been informed around the need for humanitarian relief,” Powell said.

A review of the numbers for two severe cold fronts last month shows that the city’s Disaster Risk Management Centre recorded 760 incidents, ranging from blocked drains to fallen trees and flooding.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Corner of Klipfontain road and Japtha K Masemola in Site C Khayelitsha flooded. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

The centre co-ordinates the city’s response to incidents that impact on the safety and well-being of residents.

On Tuesday night, Powell added that power outages were being experienced in many areas due to the adverse weather conditions - Bellville, Phillip, Nyanga, Simon's town, Bonteheuwel, Manneberg, Crawford, Milnerton , Observatory and Thornton.

Last month, it received weather warnings from the weather service on two occasions.

Severe weather fallouts reports included flooding to varying degrees; roofs damaged or blown off by strong winds, fallen trees and branches, blocked drains and power outages, among others.

Here is a look at the varied impact of the weather throughout the region on Tuesday:

Stormy weather hit Ceres and surrounding areas as the Western Cape Sees its first snowfall for the year. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The N1 highway saw several accidents on Tuesday as torrential rain poured down on the Cape Winelands District. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

