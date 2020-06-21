Photographer Laurenda van Breda hopes to create awareness of nature within UWC reserve

Cape Town - To Highlight World Environment Month and Nature Photography Day this month, environmental education officer and conservation photographer Laurenda van Breda captured the rich fauna and flora of the Cape Flats Nature Reserve at UWC in Bellville. Van Breda is also the organiser of the annual faunal survey, which was started in the hope of capturing new species that have made the reserve their habitat. The survey has allowed students and residents to become more interested in the environment. Through her images, Van Breda hopes to create awareness about nature within the reserve. “Photographs provide evidence of what is living and growing on people’s doorsteps. Just because they do not see it, does not mean it is not there. It becomes more real once they experience it and take pride in its existence.

“Creating an awareness of the biodiversity they are surrounded by creates a fascination for nature. We can only hope that through awareness they will protect our natural heritage for future generations.”

Van Breda said the survey was a great way to get anyone interested in nature and gain a better understanding of their environment. The enthusiasm has spread and the participation numbers continue to grow each year.

The survey allows students, residents and experts to physically take a record of the reserve animals and species during October.

Van Breda said: “We make use of five motion sensor cameras and camera traps, as well as 150 Sherman traps placed throughout the reserve to help determine the reserves diversity.”

The wetlands were selected as the focus during last year’s survey, and there were three additions, including one re-addition.

“With such a small reserve we keep thinking nothing new will pop up. Each year the survey surprises us with more than one new species we’re able to add to the list,” she said.

“The southern grey-headed sparrow (Passer diffusus), fork-tailed drongo (Dicrurus adsimilis) and Diederik cuckoo (Chrysococcyx caprius) were added to the list during the survey, and the little rush-warbler (Bradypterus baboecala) was added in August during another survey. The hairy-footed gerbil (Gerbillurus paeba) was removed from the list after it was not seen for many years, but we are happy to have found it and re-added it to the list.”

She said the reserve was also home to the caracal, a nocturnal animal rarely seen. Other mammals include small grey mongoose, common genet and a polecat.

The survey indicated the presence of species and the lack of them which indicated the state of health of the reserve’s habitat.

Van Breda said she felt fortunate to have the chance to work in nature and share environmental education through her photography.

