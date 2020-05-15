Pick n Pay in Observatory closed after staff member tests positive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Pick n Pay at the Saint Peters Square in Observatory has temporarily closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Observatory is a popular suburb with young tourists, backpackers and students who attend the University of Cape Town, Cape Peninsula University of Technology and the UCT Medical School. The Square, in which Pick n Pay is situated, is on the north-facing slopes of Devil’s Peak, a kilometre away from Groote Schuur Hospital. Pick n Pay said the staff member’s close contacts were immediately traced and were sent home to self-quarantine for the requisite period. “As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member will be screened by health practitioners.

“A specialised cleaning team is deep-cleaning and sanitising the entire store and it will reopen once this has been completed,” the store said.

The store said they have informed the Health Department.

“We’ve closed a small number of stores over the past weeks and have always followed our protocol. Each store is deep-cleaned and sanitised before reopening.”

Pick n Pay said the health and safety of their customers and staff is a top priority.

“Our stores have various preventative measures, including transparent perspex screens at all till points and all staff have face masks.

“Our staff follow strict hygiene rules and practices, including regular hand washing. Hand sanitiser is also readily available for all staff and customers in stores and tills are sanitised after each transaction.”

Pick n Pay said all stores have clear distancing policies, which include floor markers and asking customers to queue and shop with a trolley so that safe physical distancing can be maintained at all times.

The SA Youth Council provincial secretary, Zuko Mndayi said they were concerned about the counterproductive contribution of the retail sector in the fight against Covid-19.

Mdayi said the sector, which has been operating even in the lockdown, has been notorious for cluster transmissions, specifically among employees.

“As of May 1, the Western Cape Health department confirmed that more than 200 supermarket employees had tested positive for Covid-19,” Mndayi said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus