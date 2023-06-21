Pick n Pay steps up to assist SA Guide-Dogs Association

Cape Town - The SA Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind has received support by retail giant Pick n Pay, in celebration of its 70th anniversary. In recognition of the significant milestone, the association has launched a campaign to raise R700 000 in 70 days from 9 May to 18 July 2023.

The Pick n Pay Pet Club has pledged to help the association in reaching its target by raising R100 000 towards the 70 Days of Giving campaign. The funds raised will assist with expenses related to fuel and diesel, medication and maintenance of buildings. Through its services, people have been given a sense of mobility, independence and independent living, companionship and dignity. The association also train dogs to assist people with other disabilities other than blindness such as Service Dogs and Autism Support Dogs.

The charity organisation operates wholly through fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and donations. Regional Marketing Manager Jackie Quail said: “We have not yet reached our target of R700 000. We still have quite a few fundraisers taking place between now and the 18th July so we are hopeful it will be reached, but we are still appealing for more support from the public. It is imperative that the support continues so that we can continue to offer our life changing services to our clients.” Previously, Pick n Pay supported the organisation by sponsoring a black labrador puppy named Luca, to be trained as a visually impaired helper. In 2020, Pick n Pay donated R100 000 to sponsor Luca’s training as a guide dog. Now Luca has become a companion and guide to her new owner, Fish Hoek resident Jenny Pretorius.

Luca was born in 2020 at the SA Guide-Dogs Puppy Block in Johannesburg and arrived in Cape Town just two months later. Pretorius is completely deaf and clinically blind with less than 1% of vision left. Pretorius’ previous guide dog, Kaine died of cancer. “Kaine was my eyes and ears as well as my constant companion for eight-and-a-half years, helping me to navigate wherever I went,” Pretorius said.