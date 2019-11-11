Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was thrilled to meet the Springbok rugby team in Cape Town on Monday. He is a passionate Springbok supporter, and a massive fan of captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.
Prior to joining Kolisi on the balcony of Cape Town City Hall to show the Rugby World Cup to citizens gathered on the Grand Parade, the Arch chatted to players and their families, blessing them, thanking them and wishing them well.
Dwarfed by most of the squad, he appeared particularly impressed by Trevor Nyakane and Tendai Mtawarira’s size – while Faf de Klerk took the opportunity to show him the famously patriotic underwear he revealed to Prince Harry after winning the cup eight days ago.